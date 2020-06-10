Five more test positive in Ladakh, tally rises to 108

Leh: Five more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Leh district of Ladakh, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 108, officials said on Tuesday.

All the five persons have been shifted to a COVID hospital in Leh, said a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services Ladakh.

The union territory has so far reported one coronavirus-related death, while 50 persons have been cured and subsequently discharged from the hospitals.

The number of active cases in the UT has increased to 57 — 41 in Kargil and 16 in Leh.

The condition of all the patients is “stable”, as per the bulletin.

On Monday, the Ladakh administration, in an order, had put Kargil district in “red zone” and Leh district in “orange zone” for the purpose of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts.

As per the order, the classification of districts would be reviewed periodically and any further modification will be made by keeping in view any further developments or instructions from the Centre.

The classification of the districts was done after a detailed review of the current COVID-19 situation in the UT, the order said.

Meanwhile, the bulletin said a delivery of twins was conducted at the Community Health Centre Chiktan by the Block Medical Officer and the birth dose vaccine was also given.

“The mother and the babies are in good health,” it said. PTI

