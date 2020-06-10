Five militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Srinagar: The gunfight between government forces which broke out in south Kashmir’s Shopian district this morning has ended with the killing of five militants, officials said.

An official told KNO confirmed the killing of two more militants in the gunfight while three militants were killed earlier in the day.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area in the morning.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

“Five militants were killed in the gunfight. The operation has now ended,” officials said.

Meanwhile, authorities have suspended the mobile internet services in the district as precautionary measure.

Pertinently, nine militants including top Hizb commanders were killed in two separate encounters at Reban and Pinjura villages of the district on June 6 and 7.

