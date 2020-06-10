Abducted Shopian youth found dead

Shopian: A youth from south Kashmir’s Shopian district whose house was damaged in a gunfight between militants and government forces on Monday, has been found dead in a nearby village, officials said.

The dead body of the 34-year-old Tariq Ahmad Paul, a resident of Pinjoora Shopian, was found by locals in an orchard in nearby Kungnoo village, sources told Kashmir Reader.

They said that four militants were killed by government forces on 8th of this month in Paul’s neighborhood and his house was also damaged in the encounter.

Sources said that Paul was abducted from his home late last night and was missing since then.

Locals from Kungnoo said that his dead body was lying the an orchard after which they informed the police.

Meanwhile, police have taken the dead body for a postmortem.

