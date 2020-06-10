3 militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

Srinagar: Three unidentified militants have been killed in the encounter with government forces that broke out in Sugoo Hendhama area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday morning.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar confirmed to GNS over the killing of the militants adding that identity of the trio was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, internet in the south Kashmir district has ben suspended by the authorities.

Twelve militants have been killed in Shopian since June 7 including two top comanders.

