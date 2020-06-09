Sopore man dies of COVID-19, J&K Toll 47

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley on Tuesday reported one more death due to novel coronavirus as a 52-year-old man from Sopore succumbed to the virus at Srinagar’s CD hospital.

The fatality has taken death toll due to the pathogen in Kashmir to 42 in valley and 47 in J&K overall.

A family member of the deceased told GNS that man, who was an auto driver by profession, met with an accident on May 19. “He was admitted to SMHS hospital since and two days ago his sample for the COVID-19 returned positive and was shifted to CD hospital,” the family member said, adding, “he died at 5 a.m. today.”

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo also confirmed the man’s death due to the virus. “He will be buried as per the covid-19 protocol,” he added.

So far Srinagar district with 12 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla nine, Anantnag six, Kulgam four, three each in Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu, two in Budgam while one death each has been reported from Pulwama, Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur. (GNS)

