Slain militants buried in Baramulla

Baramulla: Nine militants killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in last two days in two separate encounters with government forces were buried in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

Locals who buried the militants in Baramulla’s Gantamulla said that police shifted the bodies of five militants killed on June 7 in Shopian to a graveyard on Sunday night. The bodies were buried around midnight.

On Monday, they were again informed that four militants who were killed in another encounter in Shopian district were also shifted for burial.

They said around 3 pm Monday, police shifted the bodies of four militants and they buried them around 4 pm Monday.

A gravedigger said that around a dozen people held funeral prayers of slain militants.

Relatives of some slain militants also reached the graveyard and were present during the burial.

However, since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Kashmir, bodies of slain local militants are not being handed to their families. Instead, they are being buried either in north Kashmir or Sonamarg.

