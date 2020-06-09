Militants shoot dead Sarpanch in Anantnag

Anantnag: Militants shot at and killed a Sarpanch from Kashmiri Pandit community Monday evening here in Larkipora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

The 35-year-old slain man was identified as Ajay Pandita, son of Omakar Nath, a resident of Lokbawan village in Larkipora area of Anantnag district.

A senior police official from Anantnag confirmed the killing and told Kashmir Reader that Pandita was shot at multiple times outside his home in Lokbawan village.

“He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and then to Anantnag’s Government Medical College hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the police official said, adding that a case has been filed and investigation has been initiated.

He said that the area where the incident took place was immediately cordoned off and a hunt to nab the attackers was on.

Pandita, survived by his father, wife and two daughters, was affiliated to the Congress party. A local news agency quoted JK Pradesh Congress chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, saying that Pandita was feeling threatened for last two months.

“He was feeling unsafe and the authorities were informed about it,” Mir said.

Former Chief Ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, meanwhile, condemned the killing.

“They (political workers) are stuck between punitive actions of vindictive government and militants on the other end,” Mufti tweeted.

Omar wrote that he condemned the killing unequivocally and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print