Five Covid-19 deaths in single day in Kashmir

Srinagar: Five persons died of Coronavirus on Monday taking the total number of fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir to 46.

The five persons who became the fresh victims of Covid-19 include a 35-year-old trauma patient from Srinagar’s Khanyar, a CRPF person from Uttar Pradesh, an elderly man from Kupwara, a middle-aged person from Pampore in Pulwama and a 70-year-old woman from Baramulla.

Medical Superintendent CD Hospital CD Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak, said the Khanyar man was earlier admitted to SMHS Hospital for trauma injury as he had met with an accident recently.

“He was shifted to CD hospital yesterday after his test came Covid-19 positive. He breathed his last in the wee hours on Monday after his condition deteriorated,” he said.

The deceased CRPF soldier, as per officials, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and was posted at Uranhal, Anantnag.

The 40-year-old soldier died on Sunday evening at SKIMS after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus a few days ago.

“We received him on Thursday (June 4) in critical condition as he was suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Later, he was detected Covid-19 positive,” Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader.

“His condition further deteriorated yesterday and he breathed his last in the evening due to cardiopulmonary arrest” he said.

The institute had handed over his body to the CRPF authorities for conducting the last rites.

According to officials, the elderly man from Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district died of Covid-19 at CD Hospital Srinagar in the afternoon.

“The patient had many underlying comorbidities,” Dr Saleem said.

The novel Coronavirus also claimed the life of a 55-year-old man from Pampore in Pulwama district after he breathed his last at SMHS Hospital.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary said that the deceased man was suffering from pneumonia and Covid-19 deteriorated his condition.

He said the fifth victim of Covid on Monday evening. “She had bilateral pneumonia. Her body has been kept in mortuary and would be handed over to the family as per covid-19 protocol,” he added.

With four deaths, the toll due to the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 45. This includes 40 from Kashmir and five from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 198 new positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours which included expecting mothers, a police cop and 38 travellers.

With the fresh positive cases, the tally of Covid-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 4,285.

The premier institute of Kashmir—SKIMS Soura reported 43 new cases on Monday while 70 new Covid-19 patients were detected at SKIMS Medical College & Hospital, Bemina.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq A Jan said that 43 new Covid-19 patients detected at SKIMS Soura since Sunday evening out of 1,360 samples tested.

“Of the new cases, the highest 17 cases belong to Anantnag followed by Bandipora with eight cases, Srinagar (7), Kupwara (3), Kulgam (2) and one each in Pulwama and Ganderbal,” he said.

As per media bulletin, the highest number (40) of new Coronavirus cases were detected from Budgam followed by Baramulla (33) and Shopian (31).

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print