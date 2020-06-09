Darbar Move offices to formally open in Srinagar on July 6

Srinagar: The ‘Darbar Move’ offices will formally reopen here on July 6 even as Civil Secretariat shall continue to remain functional both at Jammu and Srinagar and the move employees shall work on “as is where is” basis, the government has said.

This is for the first time in 148 years that the government has ‘halted’ the traditional administrative tradition of Darbar Move.

“This arrangement is a peculiar one which is being adopted this year only keeping in view the circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” government said in an order.

“The Darbar Move offices for the Summer Session-2020 shall formally open at Srinagar on 6th July, 2020 (Monday) at 9:30 a.m,” reads an order issued here by the government.

The offices observing five days week shall close at Jammu on 26th June (Friday) after the office hours and the offices observing six days week shall close on 27th June, 2020 (Saturday) after the office hours to facilitate packing of records and equipments. “There will be no closure of the Jammu Secretariat, which shall reopen on 1st July, 2020 (Wednesday),” the government said, adding, “The Civil Secretariat shall continue to remain functional both at Jammu/Srinagar and the move employees shall work on “as is where is” basis i.e. Kashmir based staff shall work from Srinagar Secretariat and Jammu based staff shall work from Jammu Secretariat.” The move offices outside the Civil Secretariat, shall also continue to remain functional both at Jammu as well as at Srinagar “with employees working “as is where basis.”

“All the Departments shall function from both the locations for which the Administrative Secretaries shall make necessary arrangements especially at the Senior Staff Level to ensure the functionality in their respective departments, both at Srinagar and Jammu. Similar arrangements shall be put in place by the Heads of the Departments observing Darbar Move,” it said.

The Civil Secretariat Treasury and J&K Bank Moving Branch at Civil Secretariat shall be functional at both the places within the Civil Secretariat viz; Jammu/Srinagar. “The Finance Department will put in place a suitable mechanism for the purpose.”

