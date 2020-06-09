4th COVID-19 death of the day in Kashmir takes J&K toll to 50

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported 4th COVID-19 related death of the day on Tuesday taking the J&K toll due to the disease to 50.

The latest victims comprise a 70-year-old cancer patient, who had tested COVID-19 positive a week ago and a 31-year old youth hailing from D H Pora area of Kulgam district.

The elderly succumbed at CD Hospital while as the youth from Kulgam who was admitted to SKIMS Soura on June 5 passed away at around 6 PM this evening, MS of the hospital, Dr Farooq Jan said.

Jan said the patient was on hemodialysis with right sided lung consolidation and was admitted in the hospital’s infectious block.

The elderly who passed away at CD Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago, however his latest swab sample taken after his death has returned negative fir the disease, MS CD Hospital, Dr Salim Tak said.

Earlier in the day, Kashmir reported two more COVID-19 deaths- an elderly man from Qazigund, who passed away at GMC Anantnag and another 52-year-old man, who died at CD Hospital. (GNS)

