4 officers from J&K shifted to Ladakh UT

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday ordered transfer of four IAS and IPS officers from Jammu Kashmir Union Territory to Ladakh Union  Territory .    
The officers transferred include Ajeet Kumar Sahu( IAS), Ravinder Kumar (IAS), Ravinder Kumar ( IAS), Bhim Sen Tuti (IPS) and Rajiv Omprakash Pane.
It also states that Sargun Shukla(IPS) should be transferred from Ladakh UT to J&K UT.
The MHA has directed Chief Secretary J&K and Advisor to LG Ladakh to issue separate orders in this regard.

