Srinagar man, CRPF soldier die of Covid-18, death tally rises to 43

Srinagar: A 35-year-old man from Srinagar and a CRPF personnel died due to Covid-19 on Monday.

With their death, the tally climbed to 43 in J&K, officials said on Monday.

A man from Khanyar area of Srinagar died at Chest Disease (CD) hospital early morning.

Medical Superintendent CD Hospital CD Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak said the 38-year-old died at the hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19.

“He was earlier admitted to SMHS Hospital for trauma injury as he had met with accident recently. Yesterday he was shifted to CD hospital as he was Covid-19 patient. He breathed his last in the wee hours today,” he said.

Officials said the the deceased CRPF soldier is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and was posted at Uranhal, Anantnag.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that the 40-year-old CRPF man died on Sunday evening at SKIMS after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus few days ago.

“We received him on Thursday (June 4) in critical condition as he was suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Later, he was detected Covid-19 positive,” he said.

” His condition further deteriorated yesterday and breathed his last in the evening due to. Cardiopulmonary arrest” he said.

The institute had informed the CRPF authorities for conducting last rites of the deceased.

