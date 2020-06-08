Heavy fire along LoC in Uri, Keran; police station Uri hit

Baramulla: The armies of India and Pakistan used machine gun fire and heavy mortar shells to target each other’s posts across the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Uri and Keran villages on Sunday afternoon.

Sources in the police said that some mortar and bullets fired from across the LoC also hit main town Uri and the roof of police station Uri was partially damaged. They said a bullet hit the water tank on the roof of the police station Uri due to which water entered the police station. Some bullets also reached near the residence of sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Uri but no one was hurt.

Official sources said that Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing at different Indian army posts in Hajipeer village of Uri Baramulla and Keran village of Kupwara district on Sunday afternoon.

They said the Indian troops posted in both the areas retaliated to the gunfire effectively and the firing continued for hours.

A local resident of Uri said that both the armies started the firing with light machine guns and then fired heavy mortar shells at the posts of each other, due to which panic spread among the residents of this border town.

Village head Churanda Lal din Ahmad said that the firing started around 12 pm and both the troops used heavy mortar shells.

Meanwhile, army sources said that after Uri, the Pakistani troops also targeted army posts in Keran village of frontier district Kupwara on Sunday afternoon, which was retaliated by the Indian army posted in the sector.

Keran is far from any civilian area and the army is the only source of information.

Srinagar-based spokesperson of Indian Army, Lt Col Rajash Kalia said that Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Keran and Uri villages of Kupwara and Baramulla districts on Sunday which was retaliated by Indian army posted in both the sectors.

On May 1, two Indian army personnel were killed while three civilians of Churanda village including two minors were injured in cross border firing in Uri sector.

