Gunfight erupts in Shopian, 4 militants killed

Srinagar: Four militants were killed after a gunfight erupted in Shopian’s Pinjoora on Monday.

Early morning, government forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pinjora area of Shopian after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Police said that four militants were killed in the encounter and the operation was underway.

This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours.

Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a commander were killed in the gunbattle with forces in Reban area of the district on Sunday

