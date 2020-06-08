CRPF man dies of COVID-19 at SKIMS, J&K toll 42

Srinagar: A CRPF personnel died at SKIMS Soura due to Covid-19 and became 42nd victim of the deadly virus in J&K, officials said on Monday.

They said the paramilitary personnel is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and was posted at Puranhal, Anantnag.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that the 40-year-old CRPF man died on Sunday evening at SKIMS after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus few days ago

“We received him on Thursday (June 4) in critical condition as he was suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Later, he was detected Covid-19 positive,” he said.

” His condition further deteriorated yesterday and breathed his last in the evening,” MS said.

The institute had informed the CRPF authorities for conducting last rites of the deceased.

