Authorities impose night curfew in Budgam

Srinagar: Authorities in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday imposed restrictions under section 144 in the district in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
An order issued by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Mirza said there will be complete restrictions on the movement of people and individuals in the district from 8 PM till 5 AM starting Monday.
However essential and emergency services will be exempted from the restrictions, it added.

