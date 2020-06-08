3rd COVID-19 death of the day in Kashmir as north Kashmir elderly dies in Srinagar

Srinagar: An elderly man from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district died of COVID-19 at CD Hospital Srinagar making him the 3rd patient to die go the disease on Monday and 44th in J&K overall.

The 65-year-old man from Handwara area succumbed to the disease at the hospital this afternoon, Medical Superintendent CD Hospital, Dr Saleem Khan said.

He said the patient had many underlying comorbidities.

Earlier on Monday, a youth from Khanyar area and a CRPF personnel also died due time COVID-19 in Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print