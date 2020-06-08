1,13,971 stranded JK residents brought back home

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 1,13,971 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir districts have received 46 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 36,084 stranded passengers while about 77,887 persons have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

Therefore, a total of about 1,13,971 J&K residents stranded outside UT have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 46 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus.

As per the detailed break up about the figures, about 652 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 6 to June 7 mornings while 806 passengers have reached today in the 25th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 25 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 20,388 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.

As per the official communiqué, of 77,887 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till June 7, 2020 (morning) included 20885 from Punjab;

22456 from Himachal Pradesh, 25 from Andhra Pradesh, 7228 from Delhi, 1427 from Gujarat, 3495 from Rajasthan, 4552 from Haryana, 162 from Chattisgarh, 3737 from Uttarakhand, 1117 from Maharashtra, 4925 from Uttar Pradesh, 65 from Odisha, 268 from Assam and 1235 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 1478 from Chandigarh, 698 from Telengana, 122 from Karnataka, 23 from Tamilnadu, 52 from Chennai, 332 from Bihar, 183 from West Bengal, 117 from Jharkhand, 3 from Nepal, 3 from Goa and 3271 from other states and UTs.

