Youth killed in Sopore

Srinagar: Unknown gunmen shot dead a youth in Bomai village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Official sources said that unknown gunmen this evening fired upon one Danish Nazir Najar near Edipora, Bomai in Zainageer, injuring him critically. He was rushed to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, SSP Sopore Javeed Iqbal told GNS.

Meanwhile police and army rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to nab the attackers. However when this report was filed, searches in the area were going on.

