Schools in J&K to remain closed for now: Samoon

Srinagar: Amid a regular opening of offices in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the School Education Department said that schools will continue to remain closed till June 15.

The statement came amid a confusion among teachers over the government’s order directing for regular opening of all offices amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary School Education Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon tweeted on Saturday morning that he had talked to the General Administration Department and the May 29 order ordering extension in the closure of schools till June 15 “stands”.

He said that closure of schools may be extended further beyond June 15 according to the situation adding that several schools in Jammu along the highway had been turned into quarantine centres and they needed to be sanitised before opening.

