Ladakh standoff has hit livelihood of nomads: Chushul Councillor

Srinagar: Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council’s Executive Councillor in Leh’s Chushul, Konchok Stanzin has said that the current standoff in Ladkah between India and China has severely affected livelihood of nomads living in seven villages along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

“Around seven villages which are on the Line of Actual Control have become a buffer zone,” Stanzin told ETV Bharat News Editor Bilal Bhat in an exclusive interview.

The villages have almost a population of 1,100, he added.

According to him, the main source of livelihood for the nomads is their livestock and pashmina. They take their cattle to the grazing lands in winters which have become contentious for the last more than a fortnight, he added.

Indian and Chinese armies on Saturday held Lieutenant General-level talks in their first major attempt to resolve the month-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh. The Indian delegation was led by Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese side was headed by the Commander of the Tibet Military District.

Stanzin said that the ongoing conflict has affected the routine work in the villages along the Line of Actual Control. This, according to him, includes construction work and agricultural activity.

He said that there is almost no civilian movement in Galwan valley or the finger four area after the build-up as the entire region is cut off, he said.

“The Chinese army has entered into our territory and have not yet retreated, he said and added that only talks can solve the dispute between the two countries.

“There is no demarcation line between the two countries in Ladakh region, making it vulnerable for people living on the Line of Actual Control whose only source of livelihood are the grazing pastures which Chinese army tries to occupy”, Stanzin said.

The claim over the grazing pastures on the LAC keeps changing. Sometimes India claims over them and sometimes it is China. “Unless there is a clear demarcation between the two countries the conflict can never be solved,” Stanzin said.

