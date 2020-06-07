KU seeks Rs 400 crore from govt

Srinagar: Kashmir University on Saturday submitted a detailed proposal for a grant of Rs 398.35 crore from the government for augmentation of physical infrastructure and staft at the varsity’s main and satellite campuses. This augmentation is needed to accommodate more students in campus and to start new courses, the varsity said.

The 80th University Council meeting, which was chaired by Chancellor Girish Chandra Murmu, the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, was also attended by council members from various parts of the country through video-conferencing mode in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, Chancellor Murmu sought a detailed report on the activities and various initiatives taken by the university.

Murmu advised the university authorities to adopt a futuristic approach for upgradation of infrastructural facilities with latest technology and innovation. He stressed launch of various academic & research programmes on varied subjects with special focus on most recent advancements in science and technology.

The Lieutenant Governor complimented the university authorities for securing 53rd position under NIRF ranking, besides emerging as the top university in J&K, a varsity statement said.

He further congratulated the faculty and students for grant of International fellowships, awards and scholarships, it added.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of KU, Prof Talat Ahmad in his online presentation proposed grant of Rs 398.35 crores for the university to augment the physical infrastructure and human resources, especially at the satellite campuses and convert them into specialised campuses for various courses.

Highlighting the huge mismatch between demand and intake capacity of the university, the Vice Chancellor informed the council that the university receives over 20,000 applications for various PG programmes and is able to accommodate hardly around 3,000 students. The proposed budget will help increase the intake capacity and also enable the varsity administration to start new courses at the main and satellite campuses, the varsity statement said.

During the meeting the Vice Chancellor also informed about prestigious fellowship grants being received by the varsity such as Rama Linga Swamy, Ramanujan, Kothari, DST inspire and DBT-Welcome Trust for attracting and facilitating return of reputed scientists and scholars of Indian origin from all over the world.

The council was further informed that an amount of Rs 50 crore has been approved under RUSA for research and innovation.

To further promote research for society and social good, the University presented proposals for establishment of Centre for Advanced Instrumentation for Research (CAIR) and Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Innovations (CIRI) for collaborative research. Under the project the university will also develop special labs and testing facilities for serving the society during Covid-19 like situation

