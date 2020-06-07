Kashmir records one more Covid death, tally climbs to 41

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported one more death due to novel coronavirus as swab sample of a 38-year-old tailor from Kolkata returned positive for the disease, a day after his death.

Official sources told GNS that the tailor had died of “brain hemorrhage” at SHMS hospital and his swab sample was taken on the same day while his body was moved to the mortuary.

“His test came out to be positive today,” Medical Superintend SMHS hospital said.

Sources said that the 38-year-old was working as a tailor at Sarai Bala Lal Chowk Srinagar.

With the latest fatality, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone up to 41. So far Srinagar district with 11 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla seven, Anantnag five, Kulgam four, three each in Shopian and Jammu, two each in Budgam and Kupwara while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.

