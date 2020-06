Srinagar: Five unidentified militants have been killed in the gunfight with government forces in Reben area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told GNS that five militants were killed in the operation and their identify was being ascertained.

A top militant commander is also believed to be among the slain militants.

Earlier, according to the reports, a joint team of Police, Army’s 01RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Reben.

