Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Shopian: A pre-dawn encounter between militants and government forces broke out at Reban village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.
They said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped imat the encounter site, which was cordoned off by the police and 1 RR battalion and CRPF in the wee hours today.
Further details are awaited.
