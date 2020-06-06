Two Covid-19 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, toll 38

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported two more Covid-19 related deaths on Saturday, officials said.

They said a 70-year-old man of Nowpura Shopian breathed his last at Chest Diseases Hospital today morning immediately after admission.

The deceased was earlier admitted to the District Hospital Shopian for Covid-19 treatment where his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the Srinagar hospital.

“We received the patient in a bad condition. He couldn’t recover from the respiratory shock and died only an hours after the admission,” Medical Superintendent at CD Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak told Kashmir Reader.

“We are yet to know whether he had any underlying ailments because doctors are busy with the official protocol,” he said.

Meanwhile, another death was reported from Jammu division, as per sources.

They said the Covid-19 related death happened in Meeran Sahab of Jammu. However, there has been no official confirmation of the second death so far.

Death toll of Covid-19 positive patients in Jammu and Kashmir has mounted to 38 now.

