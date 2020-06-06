SMC prepares to ‘ease out of the lockdown’

Srinagar: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) will focus on sanitising hospitals, marketplaces and public offices as it prepares for a gradual easing of the lockdown in the next couple of days, SMC Mayor Junaid Mattoo said on Friday.

In a tweet, Mattoo wrote, “The SMC will now shift its entire focus to hospitals, marketplaces, schools and public offices and community installations. As we plan to gradually ease out of the lockdown in the next couple of days, in addition to senior government officers from Health, Education and Revenue Departments, I will be nominating doctors, activists, experts and entrepreneurs to the ‘Srinagar Advisory Committee on COVID-19.”

Mattoo said the Advisory Committee, formed on orders of the Lt Governor, will work as a bridge between community representatives and the administration in matters related to prevention of COVID-19 spread.

The Advisory Committee, he said, will be assisted by field coordinators and feedback teams from various line departments. It will meet under Mattoo’s chairmanship on a bi-weekly basis to start with, then going on to a weekly basis as systems fall in place.

“I will approve and announce the advisory committee members’ nominations in the next two days and look forward to taking every section of society on board,” Mattoo said.

