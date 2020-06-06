Schools in J&K to remain closed for now: Samoon

Srinagar: Amid a regular opening of offices in Jammu and Kashmir, schools will continue to remain closed at least till June 15 as already directed by the government, the School Education Department has said.

Secretary School Education Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon tweeted this morning that the General Administration Department order issued on May 29 which ordered extension in the closure of schools till June 15 “stands”.

Samoon said that the closure of schools may be extended further beyond June 15 according to the situation adding that several schools in Jammu along the highway had been turned into quarantine centres and they needed to be sanitised before opening.

