Police arrests 9 in Kulgam for cheating people

SRINAGAR: Police in Kulgam conducted raids in Ashmuji area and arrested nine persons who were involved in cheating and duping common people by erecting illegal toll posts near Boys Higher Secondary School Ashmuji on the banks of Vishow Nalla and at Mirpur Ashmmuji areas of Kulgam.

During preliminary investigation, they were found involved in cheating & extorting money from innocent citizens at illegal toll posts. They were also operating a fake bank account No. 0625040100004524 at J&K Bank Branch Ashmuji in the name of Markazi Aawqaf Committee Ashmuji to deceive the general public. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Kulgam where they remain in custody.

Cases FIR No. 100/2020 and 102/2020 under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Kulgam and investigation have been initiated.

Common people are advised to act guardedly and cautiously so that such crimes are prevented. Police warns that anybody found involved in any illegal activity shall be dealt strictly under law.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print