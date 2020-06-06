Graduate Employees Association formed at Department of FCS&CA

SRINAGAR: A sepwrate graduate employees association came into being in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Kashmir. The assocation accoding to statement will explore all ways and means to take the genuine and justified demands of employees to the conclusion; PresidentA meeting of Graduate Employees of FCS&CA Department Kashmir chaired by Utta Mohammad Rather was held wherein Graduate Employees Association came into being. During the meeting after thorough deliberations Utta Mohammad Rather was unanimously declared as President of the association. He took over the charge of the president without any loss of time and instantly started his work.

The association is committed to solve all the genuine issues of the employees in a legitimate and time bound manner by exploring all the ways and means says the President over which all the graduate employees expressed their gratitude. The members expressed their best wishes and commitment of their firm will and determination to extend their un-wavering support to the newly appointed president and the body. Later on press release was given for publication to inform all the employees of the association.

During the meeting Provincial body of the Association comprising upon following was declared: 1.Utta Mohammad Rather,President, Syed Mudasir Mushtaq Vice-President and Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani as General Secretary.

