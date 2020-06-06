Govt employees ordered to resume duties from today

Srinagar: The government on Friday issued guidelines for employees for attending offices on a regular basis from Saturday amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

An order issued by the General Administration Department directed officers and staff at all levels to attend office on a regular basis in all working days from Saturday (June 6).

However, employees at a higher health risk including elderly, pregnant women and those with underlying health issues have been asked to take extra precautions and have been advised to avoid direct contact with the public.

Office management has been asked to facilitate such employees to work from home wherever feasible.

Besides, officers have been asked to avoid routine visitors and suspend temporary passes and allow visitors with proper permission after proper screening.

They have also been asked to follow the SOP issued by the health ministry in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has also directed to suspend biometric attendance till further orders.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print