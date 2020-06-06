4 SSB personnel injured in Awantipora mishap

Awantipora: Four personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were on Saturday injured in a road accident in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

The injured personnel have been identified as Tsewang Narboo, Sachin, Surash Kumar and Sunil Kumar, officials said.

SHO Awantipora Madasir Naseer told Kashmir Reader that the mishap occured when the SSB vehicle bearing registration number UP407G -0369 collided with a tree at Kanginag area of Awantipora.

Naseer said that the injured personnel were immediately shifted to PHC Awantipora from where they were discharged after receiving first aid.

