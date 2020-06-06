3rd COVID-19 death in a day in J&K

Srinagar: An elderly man from Kupwara district died on Saturday at SMHS Hospital hours before testing positive for novel Coronavirus, officials said.

They said the 70-year-old man from a Handwara village breathed his last today afternoon at SMHS Hospital while his samples detected Covid19 positive in the evening.

He became the 39 victim of the deadly virus in J&K and third deceased due to Covid-19 today.

Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary told Kashmir Reader that the patient had many underlying age related ailments including hypertension and pneumonia.

