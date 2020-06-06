100 percent amount to be refunded to Hajj aspirants cancelling pilgrimage, says HCI

Srinagar: The Haj Committee of India (HCI) Monday said that 100 percent amount paid so far will be refunded to the pilgrims who desire to cancel their pilgrimage this year amid uncertainty over Haj 2020.

According to an order issued by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Maqsood Ahmad Khan reads, “with reference to the communication received from Saudi authorities vide Note Verbale No 209/41/1063 dated 13th March, 2020 regarding forthcoming Haj 1441(2020) conveying to temporarily halt the preparations for Haj 2020. As only few weeks are left for the preparatory work in India, for Haj 2020, yet Saudi authorities have not communicated any further development regarding Haj 2020.”

The orders said that in view of the several enquiries received and concerns were expressed over uncertainty over Haj 2020, it has been decided by the Haj Committee of India that, those pilgrims who desire to cancel their Haj joumey this year, their 100% amount paid so far will be refunded without any deductions,

“Pilgrims who desire to cancel their Haj journey this year are requested to fill up the cancellation form available on the Haj committee website (copy enclosed) and email to ceo hajcommittee@nic.in along with copy of Bank passbook/cancelled cheque,” it said.

