Trades, transports for immediate restoration of economic activities

SRINAGAR: Several delegations related to trade, tourism, transport and other allied sectors today met the Advisor to Lt. Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan here today.

The delegations briefed the Advisor about the problems faced by different sectors like trade, tourism, transport etc due to prevailing situation arising in view of pandemic COVID-19.

A delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), led by President, Sheikh Ashiq demanded opening of markets and other business establishments in phased manner besides a relief package for all the trade sectors which are affected due to ongoing pandemic COVID-19.

The delegation also demanded representation of KCCI in tourism and horticulture boards besides waiver for pending electricity bills to business establishments. The KCCI representatives also asked for restoration of National highway on priority as it affects in transportation of goods besides they demanded streamlining of fruit trucks and opening of Mughal Road for transportation of Cherry fruit produce.

Similarly a delegation of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Association (KTMF) led by Mohammad Yasin Khan projected several issues related to trade and tourism sector before the Advisor.

The delegation demanded immediate restoration of business activities in J&K at par with several other states of the country besides restoration of public transport in phased manner.

The delegation also demanded rehabilitation of small shopkeepers as well as financial package for small scale units. The representatives of trade body also demanded waiver of electricity bills for hotels and shopkeepers as well as waiver on interest of loans and other related benefits.

Meanwhile a delegation of Sopore Fruit Growers Association demanded immediate facilitation for transportation of Cherry fruit to outside besides opening of fruit mandi Sopore on priority basis. The association also demanded compensation for the fruit produce damaged due to recent hailstorms as well as fixation of prices for pesticides and fertilizers.

The delegation also demanded early start of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) so that the early fruit produce can be transported to the outside markets at the earliest.

A delegation of Kashmir Transporters Association demanded immediate compensation for transporters besides increase in validity dates of fitness certificates and insurance policies. The delegation also demanded immediate roll back of hike in token tax.

Similarly a delegation of Taxi Owners Association demanded financial assistance as well as waiver of token tax for at least two years.

Meanwhile a delegation of Travel and Trade industries comprising of representatives of various trade bodies demanded waiver of electricity and communication charges to all travel operators besides a financial package for the tourism sector of J&K.

The delegation also demanded staff bear out package from the government as well as the soft working loan scheme for the tourism promoters. They also asked for insurance scheme for the incoming tourists so that they feel safe during the prevailing situation of COVID-19.

A delegation of Industrial Estate Association Shopian demanded proper electricity supply in the area besides construction of roads and other allied infrastructure at the earliest.

The Advisor gave patient hearing to all the delegations and assured them that all of their genuine issues and problems will be looked into and proper strategies are being formulated to resolve them on priority.

The Advisor also appealed all the delegations that they should follow all the government advisories put in place due to pandemic COVID-19 and they should aware the general public about social distancing norms, use of masks and other related things to avoid the ill effects of COVID-19.

