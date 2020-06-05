One dies, two injured in a tractor accident at Pattan Baramulla

BARAMULLA: One person was died while two other injured when a tractor in which they were travelling turns turtle in Wanigam Bla area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday. The injured was shifted to nearby trauma hospital Pattan where doctors declare one among the three injured as dead, while injured has been hospitalised.

The deceased was identified as Gulam Hasan son of Abdul Ahad Khan resident of Wanigam Bla. Meanwhile, Pattan police registered a case and have started investigation.

