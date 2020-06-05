Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Rajouri

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in Kalakote area of Rajouri in Jammu district on Thrusday.

A senior Police officer told GNS that one militant has been killed in the ongoing operation. However, he said, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Kalakote.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print