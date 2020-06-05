JKERA commences massive activities to move towards unlock

Rs 327 crore JTFRP projects restarted

JAMMU: To unleash economic and development process disrupted due to Covid –pandemic, Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) & Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project ( JTFRP) has started work on multi-crore projects across Jammu and Kashmir.

The development activity has began with resumption of upgrading work on seven vital road projects- with a cumulative road length of 86 kms and construction of three new bridges in the Jammu division and over Rs 160 crore projects in Kashmir Division-under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).

As per Chief Executive Officer ERA & JTFRP, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, the underlying objective of government’s move is to unlock the developmental and economic activities in the UT for the creation of employment opportunities among the locals, post- COVID scenario.

He said JTFRP is one of the first organizations to restart the developmental activities across the UT, to revive economic scenario under stress due to the Pandemic. “Further the restart of such big ticket projects will revitalize the local economy by pumping the liquidity in the economy thus improving the post-COVID economic recovery,” he added.

In Jammu Division, the ERA is set to start up-gradation work on 18.29 Km Sidhra–Surinsar road; 11 Km Tutan Di Khuie to Khada- Madana road; 10 Km Malaini-Chakarbati road; 10.15 Km Chirala Link road; 27 Km Gulati to Shahdra Sharief road via Gambir Gali; 5 Km Devi Mai to Ohli Mandir road and 4.25 Km Anji-Panasa road(Reasi). As per the officials, the work on four road projects has already been awarded, while evaluation process for remaining is underway.

The up-gradation of these road projects would involve bringing the existing profile to good condition, necessary road drainage, providing the appropriate crust and surface as per design, improving road geometrics of the existing road that would create smooth riding surface, connectivity, thus leading to less travel time, saving of fuel and preventing wear and tear to the vehicles. The project plan also includes construction of four vital bridges in the remote parts of the Jammu Division- Katheel Ganjoo to Barsoa Motorable steel bridge over Ghordi Nallah and Barsoa to Patri Bridge over Barmeeen Nallah (Udhampur), besides, steel decked foot bridge over Anji Nallah at Sukhal Ghati (Reasi) and Steel Truss bridge over Betar nallah ( Poonch).

The work on the two bridge projects has been awarded, while as the finalization of the award is in final stages. The bridges on completion would provide all weather and reliable connectivity to the people and improve the socio-economic opportunities of people living in these remote parts of the Union Territory.

Similarly, work on different prestigious Infrastructure projects have been started in North, Central & South Kashmir of Kashmir Division.

The work has been resumed on the construction of State of the Art 5 –storey additional Block at Lal Ded Maternity Hospital Srinagar, being executed by JTFRP through Project Implementation Unit, JKPCC at an estimated cost of Rs 132.5 crore.

The existing hospital is the only facility of its kind in the region to provide gynae and child care services; which are under tremendous pressure due to increasing influx of patients. The construction of the additional block would ease the pressure and meet the demand for improved facilities, including the needs for present and future and to create a more resilient infrastructure.

The new block is proposed to be constructed with base isolation technology- which is being used for the first time in J&K for disaster resilience and performance-based design.

The main features of the hospital are 82 inpatient beds, 49 floating beds, 6 modular OTs, 3 wards, State of the Art medical equipment.

In North Kashmir, work has been re started on the construction of Gogjidaji Bridge at a cost of Rs 6.17 crore. The Bridge would connect Sopore via Tarzoo-Naidkhai to Sumbal Bandipore- benefitting about 30,000 plus souls. About 15 villages would be benefitted by the bridge by paving connectivity to National Highway. Work has also restarted on the up-gradation of Amberpora- Haritar road in Baramulla District at a cost of Rs 8.03 Cr, connecting villages of Amberpora, Akhanpora, Haritar and Rabi Gaon with a population of about 60000 souls. The road would provide an alternate route from Sopore via Tarzoo to Pattan. Resumption of work on the other sub-projects in North Kashmir will be taken up soon.

In South Kashmir, work has also been resumed on the construction of Rs 9.22 crore additional block of the Govt. Degree College, Bijbehara and up-gradation of Rs 4.98 crore Halmulla- Panchpora Kralkot road in Anantnag District.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to resume work on the other sub-projects in south Kashmir with contractors directed to mobilize men and machinery at an earliest.

JKERA has also resumed work on some of some pending works on Jehangir Chowk Rambagh- Flyover and Grade Separator near Radio Kashmir Junction, Srinagar under the Asian Development Bank funded JKUSDIP.

