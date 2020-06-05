Food & Drugs department seizes expired carbonated drinks

Destroys bakery worth 10k, kept in unhygienic conditions

SRINAGAR: On the basis of complaint, a team of Food Safety Officers headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety, Srinagar seized the carbonated drinks whose date of “Best Before” had elapsed at Harwan Srinagar.

Huge stock of carbonated drinks worth Rs. 1.75 Lakh was seized and the samples were lifted for further necessary action under rules.

Moreover some bakers in the city who have started their business were also inspected and were impressed upon to maintain high standard of hygiene and follow in letter and spirit all COVID-19 related guidelines issued by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Bakery items worth Rs. 10,000 were destroyed on spot in Saraibala area which were kept for sale under unhygienic conditions.

Commissioner Food and Drugs AdministrationShakeel-ur-Rehman directed the field officers to keep strict vigil on market to ensure safe & wholesome food to the consumers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print