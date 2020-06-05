Flight from Jeddah arrives at Srinagar with 143 passengers

21 domestic flights bring back 1788 passengers

JAMMU: As part of government’s initiative to evacuate Jammu and Kashmir residents stranded abroad amid lockdown, an Air India flight from Jeddah with about 143 passengers on board arrived at Srinagar Airport today.

Meanwhile, on Day 11 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 21 domestic flights with 1788 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.

A total of 290 passengers aboard 8 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 13 domestic flights with about 1498 passengers and 01 International flight with 143 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport today.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 virus and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The Government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print