DC Baramulla orders enquiry in unhygienic food provided at quarantine centres

BARAMULLA: The Deputy commissioner Baramulla Dr Gulam Nabi Itoo ordered an enquiry after a video clip in which some quarantined persons alleged that they are not being provided hygienic food as per menu in administrative quarantine centre at Saint Joseph School Baramulla gone viral on social media sites.

On Wednesday a video clip had gone viral on social media sites inwhich some quarantined people alleged that they are not being provided hygienic food as per menu, and there is no washroom facility and other facilities in administrative quarantine centre at at the school Baramulla. In the video clip the quarantined people said the authorities only provide them dry pluses and rice many times being stale. They also complained that there is no extra washroom facility due to which they can’t bath till several days.

They aslo questioned dearth of any snaitation and peopel being cramped in one room due to which there are chances of infection at the quarantine centre.

Talking strong note the Depty commissioner Baramulla Dr Gulam Nabi Itoo passed an order under order, in which he ordered ADC Baramulla to conduct its enquiry and submit the report to his office within two days. Further ADC has been asked to check how some one enter into quarantine centre where he make video clip.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print