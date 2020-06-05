BGSBU to promote intermediate semester students through internal assessment, score in preceding semesters

Srinagar: In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has decided to abolish theory examinations for intermediate semesters of undergraduate, postgraduate and other diploma programmes and instead promote students on the basis of internal assessment and performance in preceding semesters.

The recommendations in this regard were made by Deans of respective Schools of Studies, Principals, Officers and other functionaries of the University in an online consultative meeting under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor, Prof Javed Musarrat ,with regard to promotion policy for students of intermediate semesters in different UG/PG/B.Tech./B.E./Diploma programmes except Nursing programmes in view the recent UGC guidines in this regard, a varsity statement said.

It said that grading shall be composite of 50% marks on the basis of internal evaluation / assessment and the remaining 50% marks shall be awarded on the basis of best of performance in preceding semesters. The Viva-Voce examination of Practical / Project/ Dissertation etc, wherever applicable, shall be conducted through a convenient virtual mode and the marks obtained shall be graded as 100% in the respective Practical examination, the statement added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print