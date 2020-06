Srinagar: A 60-year-old man from Noorbagh area of Srinagar has died of Covid-19 at CD Hospital Srinagar on Thursday taking the disease death toll in J&K to 35.

Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital said that the deceased was referred from SMHS hospital to the hospital two days ago after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“He died today (at CD hospital). He had pleural effusion,” Dr Tak said. (GNS)

