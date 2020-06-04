Pulwama hospital to quarantine 15 staffers after 2 patients test Covid positive

Shopian: Pulwama hospital will quarantine 15 staffers after two patients were found positive on Tuesday, days after their surgeries took place in the hospital and were let go home after sample collection.

A female patient from Arihal village, according to hospital sources, was operated on last Thursday and was discharged on Saturday after sample collection for Covid test.

Similarly another patient from Malikpora area of Pulwama Town was also discharged on Sunday.

Doctors in Pulwama deputed for Covid-19 duty told Kashmir Reader that family members of these two patients have been quarantined and their samples will be taken for tests.

Family sources said that besides family members, relatives who met the patients when the duo returned home are also being traced and quarantined.

Locals accuse authorities at district hospital Pulwama for negligence. They said that patients should not have been discharged before the arrival of results.

Chief medical officer district hospital Pulwama, Dr Jameel told Kashmir Reader that the patients were neither suspected nor symptomatic but samples were collected on random basis.

“Since we are operating services from a private nursing home, there is limited space and manpower and keeping every patient for long isn’t possible,” he said adding that they have to quarantine around 15 staffers who had come in contact with the patients.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print