Provide assistance to victims of domestic abuse: HC tells govt

Srinagar: The J&K High Court called on the government to provide possible help in cash or in kind to the victims of domestic abuse.

The direction was passed after the court was informed that in several maintenance cases, husbands have been unable to pay maintenance amounts as they have lost employment avenues due to COVID-19.

The court of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal remarked that in the given circumstances, implementation of coercive methods against persons who have not paid maintenance would serve no fruitful purpose so far as the needs of the families are concerned.

“It would appear that intervention is needed from the authorities to assist this category of needy persons in cash or in kind,” the court said.

The court directed the Member Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (JKSLSA) to collate full information regarding names and addresses of persons in whose favour maintenance orders have been passed, particulars of the case in which order has been filed, date of the order, the amount of maintenance awarded.

“Copies of the order of maintenance shall be compiled,” the court said.

The court also directed that the above details as well as copies of the orders shall be sent by Member Secretary Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (JKSLSA) to the Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir who may look into the matter and examine the possibilities of providing sustenance in cash or kind to those persons in whose favour maintenance orders have been passed which are not being complied with keeping in view the peculiar circumstances on account of COVID-19 crisis.

Meantime Tahir Majid Shamsi, Assistant Solicitor General of India (ASGI) requested the court for more time for a report on record related to the domestic violence cases in Ladakh region.

The court, while giving time, directed the Counsel to place the same on the next date of hearing.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print