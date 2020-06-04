Court complex, tehsil office sealed in Budgam after tea stall operator tests positive

Srinagar: A court complex and office of Tehsildar have been sealed in Budgam district after a tea stall owner operating inside a common premise tested positive for Coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the shopkeeper who is running a tea stall inside the common premises of Tehsildar office in Chadoora and the Munsif court tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday which prompted the officials to seal both the buildings for sanitisation work and screening of employees.

“All high-risk contacts of the shopkeeper will be sent quarantine for 14 days. The premises shall remain under deep sanitisation and no officer, employees or civilian shall be permitted to have access to the tehsil office and the court complex,” Tehsildar Chadoora, Naseer Ahmad Parray told Kashmir Reader.

“The deep sanitisation work, to avoid the risk of further spread of the infection has already begun from this morning,” he said.

The further decision on opening the office will be taken after some days once the process testing is done, the Tehsildar said.

As per official sources, the shopkeeper, who tested positive, came in contacts with many employees and officials in the Tehsildar office and the court as they visit his stall for having the tea and snacks.

“He was seen last time at the shop on June 1. The contact tracing of the person is underway and currently, he remains hospitalised,” said a doctor.

“All necessary protocols are being followed,” he said.

