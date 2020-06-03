Senior doctor assaulted by CRPF soldiers in Budgam

Budgam: There seems to be no end to attacks on health workers as a senior Epidemiologist on Wednesday said he was allegedly thrashed by CRPF soldiers in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The senior doctor was later rescued after the intervention of locals.

Chief medical officer, Budgam Dr Tajamul Hussain said, “What was his crime? Doctors are treated as heroes and frontline workers for putting their lives at risk in these times and saving the others. But the way he was thrashed is totally unacceptable.”

Witnesses said the doctor was thrashed in main market Chadoora by CRPF personnel when he was stopped at a naka.

“He even revealed his identity, but the CRPF men hit him with the sticks. He was later saved by passersby and was rushed to district hospital Budgam,” the CMO said.

“He has suffered bone injuries and I will also bring the matter into the notice of DDC Budgam and SSP Budgam”

Sub-district magistrate Chadoora Prince Noor ul Hameed said that he has brought the issue into the notice of concerned CRPF commandant and he assured that the matter will be looked into and necessary action will be taken as soon as possible. KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print