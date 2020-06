Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government today revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) of IAS topper turned politician Shah Faesal, and two PDP leaders, Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor, who serving detention since August 5 last year.

Reliable sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the PSA of three politicians that include Shah Faesal, Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor has been revoked and they are likely to be set free any time from now.

