Pedestrian killed in road accident in Pampore

Bilal Habib

Pampore: A 70-year-old man was killed on Tuesday evening after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

Police said the elderly man died on the spot after the unidentified vehicle hit him at Kadlabal Pampore.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Rasool Sofi, son of Ghulam Mohammad Sofi resident of Drangbal Pampore, SHO Pampore Manzoor Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.

Manzoor said the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot. The body of the deceased was later handed over to his family after completing legal formalities, he added.

Manzoor said police have registered a case into the incident and launched a hunt to trace the driver.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print