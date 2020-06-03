Govt takes U-turn says no decision taken to reopen schools from June 15

Srinagar: Two days after the School Education Department said it “intends” to reopen schools from mid-June, the J&K government on Wednesday said it had not taken any decision over reopening the institutions.

The School Education Department issued an order on Monday saying it intends to reopen schools in J&K from mid-June while asking schools to keep hand sanitizers and hand gloves available for students.

But official handout quoted advisor K K Sharma saying that the government “has not taken any decision to open schools” from June 15.

“However, instructions have been issued to schools to ensure sanitisation of school premises in view of COVID-19, ” the DIPR said.

The government’s U-turn comes after the Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh said he had spoken to the J&K government to defer reopening of schools from mid-June.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print